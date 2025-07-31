Trump and Dimon are talking again after yearslong rift
Summary
America’s most powerful banker and the president have met twice in the past two months to talk about the economy, interest rates and trade
JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive Jamie Dimon visited the White House twice in the past two months, a sign of detente after years of tension between the head of America’s biggest bank and President Trump.
