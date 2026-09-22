Trump and Mamdani maintain their rapport—even when they disagree

President Trump and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, singular figures in their opposing political parties, continued their surprising rapport Monday, meeting for an hour at the mayor’s official residence ahead of an important week for each man’s agenda.
The visit at Gracie Mansion marked the third sit-down between Trump and Mamdani, who have developed a cordial in-person give and take. Their conversation centered on the New York Police Department, building housing in the city and immigration. “I want him to be a great mayor,” Trump said on the mansion lawn. “He’s certainly got great potential.”