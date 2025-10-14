Trump and Xi are playing chicken on trade. What will get them to blink.

While Triolo doesn’t expect Beijing to roll back its rare earth controls, it’s possible they can assure the U.S. negotiators that licenses will be issued in a timely manner and Beijing will go easy on implementing some of the extraterritorial provisions aimed at U.S. access to non-U. S. companies’ goods using its rare earths or technologies. In return, Triolo says in an email that the U.S. will likely need to roll back its recent move to restrict subsidiaries of companies on its entities list.“It remains unclear if the U.S. will agree to reduce tariffs to the point that Beijing will be willing to order though this could be a precondition for the leaders’ meeting," Triolo says, noting that both need something positive to give a meeting of the two leaders a more constructive tone and spin.