“Trump and Xi demonstrated that they want to keep the relationship from spiraling, and the trilateral gave Xi an opportunity to showcase China as a convener of great-power diplomacy,” says Alison Szalwinski, senior vice president at geopolitical consultancy The Asia Group. “Neither Washington or Beijing wants to restart the trade war or an escalatory tariff cycle, which makes some form of trade truce extension plausible after the leaders meet again in December at the G20.”



While the U.S. hasn’t yet released a readout of the meeting with Xi and Putin, statements from Russia and China say the three leaders talked about increasing the production of oil and refined petroleum products, as well as nuclear disarmament. They also agreed on a need to reform the United Nations, and that the International Criminal Court should “not abuse” its jurisdiction. A statement from China’s spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further indicated the trio exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Middle East situation, and the Korean Peninsula.