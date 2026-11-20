As President Donald Trump heads home from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, the optics of his separate trilateral session with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin may rattle U.S. allies worried about a shifting global order. Investors, on the other hand, have less reason to worry.
Despite a growing list of tensions between the U.S. and China, Trump and Xi took the opportunity to show off their strong relationship. That eased any market worries that the tenuous truce between the two economies could be at risk—for now.