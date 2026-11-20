As President Donald Trump heads home from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, the optics of his separate trilateral session with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin may rattle U.S. allies worried about a shifting global order. Investors, on the other hand, have less reason to worry.
As President Donald Trump heads home from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting, the optics of his separate trilateral session with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin may rattle U.S. allies worried about a shifting global order. Investors, on the other hand, have less reason to worry.
Despite a growing list of tensions between the U.S. and China, Trump and Xi took the opportunity to show off their strong relationship. That eased any market worries that the tenuous truce between the two economies could be at risk—for now.
Despite a growing list of tensions between the U.S. and China, Trump and Xi took the opportunity to show off their strong relationship. That eased any market worries that the tenuous truce between the two economies could be at risk—for now.
“It is marginally positive for global stability and hence global economy and financial markets, especially on the level of sentiment,” says Matt Gertken, chief geopolitical strategist at BCA Research.
Xi greeted Trump on the tarmac with a rare hug, reinforcing the narrative that their bromance remains intact, even as the U.S. tightens restrictions on China’s access to U.S. chips. The blocks were put in place following the ouster of Jensen Huang after reports of several affairs, including one with Alice Huang, a former executive at cloud computing company Megaspeed suspected of working with Chinese intelligence.
For his part, Trump noted his “very strong relationship” with Xi during the APEC meeting, playing down the possibility of any problems as long as he and Xi were in charge.
“Trump and Xi demonstrated that they want to keep the relationship from spiraling, and the trilateral gave Xi an opportunity to showcase China as a convener of great-power diplomacy,” says Alison Szalwinski, senior vice president at geopolitical consultancy The Asia Group. “Neither Washington or Beijing wants to restart the trade war or an escalatory tariff cycle, which makes some form of trade truce extension plausible after the leaders meet again in December at the G20.”
While the U.S. hasn’t yet released a readout of the meeting with Xi and Putin, statements from Russia and China say the three leaders talked about increasing the production of oil and refined petroleum products, as well as nuclear disarmament. They also agreed on a need to reform the United Nations, and that the International Criminal Court should “not abuse” its jurisdiction. A statement from China’s spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs further indicated the trio exchanged views on the Ukraine crisis, the Middle East situation, and the Korean Peninsula.
Gertken’s believes these statements suggest the U.S. will restrain Ukraine from expanding attacks on Russian oil refineries, Russia and China will cooperate with the U.S. in discouraging Iran from disrupting refined oil flows or pursuing nuclear weapons, and the three leaders will support each other’s immunity from prosecution in international courts. The latter is relevant in that it gives Vladimir Putin some reassurance to facilitate a cease-fire in Ukraine.
Although the U.S. and China might be committed to projecting harmony, the vibes weren’t quite so positive for U.S. allies in the region like Japan, which has been embroiled in a spat with China over comments about Taiwan. Analysts expect the APEC meeting only to added to the push for those countries to bolster their self-reliance and shore up other partnerships.
It’s also important to note that Trump and Xi made little progress on their underlying disputes. Technology and export controls will continue to push both countries in a more competitive direction, Szalwinski says. Each nation has already raised issues with the others’ compliance with the truce that is set to expire Jan. 10: China is upset about new tech restrictions the U.S. has introduced, and the U.S. is unhappy with its access to critical minerals from China, as well as the pace of China’s purchases of U.S. agricultural products.
A report issued by the U.S.-China Economic & Security Commission on Wednesday outlined a long list of challenges that remain in the relationship, including China’s aggressive moves toward Taiwan and in the Indo-Pacific and in terms of its AI models.