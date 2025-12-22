Trump appointment of Greenland envoy draws angry response from Denmark
Summary
Denmark said it wasn’t told of the appointment, adding to a sense in the country that it is being kept in the dark about Washington’s ambitions.
President Trump’s appointment of a special envoy for Greenland drew an angry response from Denmark and reignited its concerns about U.S. efforts to control the strategic Arctic territory.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story