Trump appointment of Greenland envoy draws angry response from Denmark

Denmark responded to the president’s continued remarks on the island in his second term by boosting its Arctic and North Atlantic defense budget by $6.6 billion this year, which includes money to pay for enhanced monitoring with drones, planes and radar systems. Denmark will spend an additional $4.5 billion on 16 more F-35 jet fighters from the U.S., bringing its total fleet to 43. The jets are used to patrol Greenland among other things.