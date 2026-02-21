Trump approaches legacy-defining moment on Iran: A deal or war

WASHINGTON—President Trump is at a crossroads that could define his legacy: He could sign a deal that curbs Iran’s nuclear program, or launch a war with hard-to-control consequences for the U.S. and the Middle East.

Trump has said he would prefer a strict agreement that stops Tehran from ever being able to develop nuclear weapons—a potentially historic breakthrough. Should Trump instead order an attack, in the hope of coercing the Iranian regime or even bringing it down, he would be risking a major conflict that could envelop the rest of his presidency.

The moment is one of Trump’s own making, according to officials and analysts. He promised in January to support Iranian street demonstrators protesting the regime’s violent repression, but no U.S. intervention came.

Trump then laid out a set of demands for Tehran: no more nuclear enrichment, strict limits on its ballistic missiles and an end to support for regional proxy militias such as Hamas and Hezbollah. Meanwhile, he built up U.S. forces on Iran’s doorstep, assembling the largest concentration of air power in the Middle East since the 2003 invasion of Iraq.

If Iran, which denies seeking a nuclear bomb, rejects Trump’s demands, the U.S. leader’s options range from a limited initial strike to try to pressure Tehran into concessions to a prolonged bombing campaign aimed at destroying the regime and its military.

The Supreme Court’s decision on Friday to slap down Trump’s use of tariffs could make a U.S. attack on Iran more likely, said Wilbur Ross, who was commerce secretary in Trump’s first term. “I don’t think he can take this loss and then be seen as backing down on Iran," he said.

Iran has threatened significant retaliation against any U.S. attack, vowing to sink American warships, attack U.S. troops in the region and close the Strait of Hormuz, a sea lane vital to the world’s oil supply. Gulf states, which could be targeted, are worried.

Even if war leads to the fall of Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, what might follow is highly uncertain, U.S. officials said. Many analysts said hard-line members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps would be the most likely group to take control.

Trump is left facing “a lot of risk and not particularly attractive options," said Suzanne Maloney, an Iran expert at the Brookings Institution, a think tank in Washington.

Even so, Trump is charging ahead into a showdown that could go a long way toward defining his place in history. He has reached this point without seeking congressional approval or making his case to the American public, having criticized previous presidents’ wars in the Middle East.

Officials said Trump has gained confidence about the benefits of wielding U.S. military might since he ordered successful strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites in June and captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro last month.

Those were short, narrowly targeted operations, according to analysts. Trump has yet to launch a large-scale, potentially lengthy war with an adversary capable of striking back hard—including against oil markets and maritime trade.

“We have never actually seen what Trump’s tolerance for absorbing pain is," said Vali Nasr, a former senior U.S. official and an Iran expert at Johns Hopkins University, adding that the president prefers military missions that risk few U.S. casualties. “Unless Trump is sure the U.S. is able to take out everything Iran has up front, there is great risk in what follows."

A White House official said Trump’s instinct is always to engage in diplomacy and make a deal before resorting to other options.

While Trump has criticized U.S. interventions aimed at regime change in the Middle East, he wavered on that stance in January, when Tehran violently suppressed mass protests. Weeks of unrest showed that the Iranian regime is at its weakest position in decades.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has urged Trump to seize the moment and bring down the regime before it regains its strength. Other U.S. allies in the region, including Gulf countries and Turkey, have urged caution.

Trump’s decision is likely to hinge on whether Iran’s maximum concessions meet his minimum demands.

After talks were held in Geneva, Vice President JD Vance said this past week that Iran was failing to acknowledge or address what the U.S. has said is necessary for a deal.

Iran will present a detailed, written proposal to the U.S. in the coming days, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Friday in a “Morning Joe" interview on MS NOW. He said he hoped that serious negotiations over the proposal would then take place.

The Trump administration is debating internally whether a deal would need to cover only Iran’s nuclear program, or extend to its missiles and proxy militias, according to U.S. officials and Middle East officials briefed on the deliberations.

Some of the officials said a deal limited to Iran’s nuclear activities would be a win for Tehran.

Iran has so far shown no willingness to soften the hard-line negotiating stance that it has maintained for two decades, despite Western military threats, hefty sanctions and armed clashes with Israel and the U.S. that have inflicted significant damage on its nuclear program and military capabilities.

Tehran has repeatedly said it would never give up its uranium-enrichment program, a crucial element of its nuclear activities and a prerequisite for building a nuclear weapon. It has so far refused discussions with the U.S. on curbing its ballistic-missile program, which it has long relied on to compensate for the weakness of its air force. Tehran has also insisted that any concessions must be matched by significant sanctions relief from the U.S. to help its battered economy.

“Trump has given himself some flexibility here, whether intentional or not," said Eric Brewer, a former White House official who worked on Iran during Trump’s first administration. The U.S.’s full set of demands would amount to “complete surrender" for Tehran, he said.

The U.S. last year proposed that Iran keep its civilian nuclear-energy program. Low-enriched uranium would be supplied to Tehran by an international consortium outside the country that Washington would organize and oversee.

The idea of providing Iran with fuel has featured in negotiations over many years, but Iran rejected the idea of eliminating its indigenous uranium-enrichment program and depending on foreign sources of nuclear fuel.

