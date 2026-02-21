Trump approaches legacy-defining moment on Iran: A deal or war

Tehran has repeatedly said it would never give up its uranium-enrichment program, a crucial element of its nuclear activities and a prerequisite for building a nuclear weapon. It has so far refused discussions with the U.S. on curbing its ballistic-missile program, which it has long relied on to compensate for the weakness of its air force. Tehran has also insisted that any concessions must be matched by significant sanctions relief from the U.S. to help its battered economy.