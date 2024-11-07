Industry
Trump at helm to boost Indian electronics manufacturing
Summary
- Companies wanting to avert the levies may find India most attractive as the government focuses on infrastructure investments and the ease of doing business
Donald Trump on his return as US president is expected to broaden tariffs against Chinese imports to cover phones and laptops, boosting the Indian electronics manufacturing sector, according to the domestic industry bodies.
