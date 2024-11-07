A senior executive noted that Indian government must seize this high potential event and move swiftly to take advantage of the tariff changes, when they happen. “In the last round of tariffs by Trump in 2018, we were slow off the block and other countries like Vietnam and Mexico outdid us. We have time till our Budget to smoothen up issue like tariffs, interpretation issues, speed and ease of doing business, to make the most of this opportunity," he said, asking not to be named.