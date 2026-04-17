An intensifying U.S. naval blockade of Iran is aimed at inflicting such severe economic pain that Tehran will be compelled to quickly submit to Washington’s demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and abandon its nuclear ambitions.
Trump bets economic pain will finally force Iran to reopen Strait
SummaryLike a ticking clock, the administration’s hope is that pressure on Iran’s oil industry will increase the longer the blockade endures.
An intensifying U.S. naval blockade of Iran is aimed at inflicting such severe economic pain that Tehran will be compelled to quickly submit to Washington’s demands to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and abandon its nuclear ambitions.
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