Trump bets the economy on tariffs
SummaryHe promised lower prices, but his trade policies will have the opposite effect.
Public discontent with inflation and high prices more than anything else weakened support for Kamala Harris and opened the door to Donald Trump’s return. Throughout the campaign, Mr. Trump hammered away at this vulnerability, promising that prices would come down in his second term. “Starting on day one, we will end inflation and make America affordable again," Mr. Trump told attendees at a rally last August in Bozeman, Mont. Although his plan was short on specifics, he gave the electorate every reason to believe he meant it.