Trump bets the economy on tariffs

To be fair, the administration does have an overarching philosophy behind why it supports tariffs. The pro-tariff argument runs like this: Low-cost imports may benefit U.S. consumers, but they hurt U.S. producers, who can’t compete. These producers reduce production or shut down, eliminating good manufacturing jobs. Even if displaced workers can find new jobs, those jobs tend to be lower-paying, increasing the cost to government of programs such as nutrition assistance and Medicaid. Communities made poorer by the manufacturing sector’s collapse tend to experience higher crime and drug use. Low-priced imports generate unintended bad consequences—in economists’ lingo, “negative externalities." By raising import prices, tariffs force the system to take these costs into account.