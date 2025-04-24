Trump blames Zelensky as Ukraine peace talks stumble
Alexander Ward , Max Colchester , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Apr 2025, 07:46 AM IST
SummaryAfter the Ukrainian president criticized Trump’s proposed peace plan, U.S. officials again threatened to walk away from negotiations.
Talks to end the war in Ukraine are stalled, leaving President Trump increasingly frustrated and blaming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for failing to accept a U.S. peace plan.
