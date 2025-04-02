Trump breaks his promise to lower prices

President Trump has been losing public support and galvanizing the opposition since he took office. The sweeping tariffs he plans to announce on April 2 could further accelerate his political decline.
A week after Mr. Trump’s second term began, 50.5% of Americans approved of the job he was doing while only 44.3% disapproved—an approval margin of 6.2 percentage points. By March 31, his approval rate had slipped to 47.9%, while his disapproval rate rose to 49.3%—a disapproval margin of 1.4 points.
This might seem surprising. After all, Mr. Trump campaigned hardest on the issue of illegal immigration, and a majority of voters support much of what he’s doing to fight it. More broadly, his actions align with widespread public sentiment that government policies and institutions needed a shake-up rather than incremental change.
But the president is neglecting Americans’ top concern: inflation and high prices. A March 28 CBS News survey found that 64% of Americans think Mr. Trump isn’t focusing enough on lowering prices, compared with 55% who think he’s focusing too much on raising tariffs.
These concerns contribute to the public’s loss of confidence in the future. Shortly before Mr. Trump assumed office, 42% of Americans thought that his policies would make them better off financially. Only 28% thought the opposite. These numbers have flipped. Now, only 23% think that Mr. Trump makes them better off financially while 42% think that he makes them worse off.
The Conference Board and the University of Michigan, which track consumer sentiment, have registered steep declines since January. So have the major stock-market indexes. Expectations of higher inflation and unemployment have soared, as has economic uncertainty, which almost always discourages long-term investment—the key to growth and productivity.
Although the most recent Harvard-Harris survey includes some good news for Mr. Trump, it reports an overall decline in Americans’ assessment of his presidency. As recently as February, 36% of Americans thought he was doing better than expected compared with 35% who thought he was doing worse. By March, the share who thought he was doing well had fallen 6 percentage points to 30%, while those who thought he was doing worse rose by 7 points to 42%. Consistent with other surveys, Harvard-Harris found that price increases remain Americans’ top concern, and that Mr. Trump receives lower ratings on this issue than on any other.
Major surveys find that fear of tariffs is a major contributor to declining confidence. By a margin of 72% to 5%, voters believe that higher tariffs mean higher prices in the near future, and according to CBS, their concerns extend to the long-term as well.
Their views about tariffs are surprisingly granular. By substantial margins, according to an Economist/YouGov poll, they reject increasing tariffs on our friends and allies, including Canada, Mexico and the European Union but are more likely to endorse higher tariffs on such adversaries as China. They also reject the across-the-board tariffs on steel and aluminum. Of those polled, 54% said the costs of tariffs are mostly borne by people and companies in the U.S.—compared with only 24% who think that exporting countries bear the burden.
As the Journal reported on Monday, many companies agree. When added to pre-existing duties, Mr. Trump’s tariffs will raise the price of imported screws by 70%. Domestic manufacturers will also be affected, as they often import the steel and other materials needed to make screws. These added costs will be passed on to U.S. businesses—appliance makers, construction firms—which will pass them on to consumers.
Despite promising to lower prices during his campaign, Mr. Trump seems indifferent to the prospect of higher prices. Last week he told NBC News that he “couldn’t care less" if foreign automakers raised their prices due to tariffs. “I hope they raise their prices, because if they do, people are gonna buy American-made cars. We have plenty," he said.
The president seems to believe that his tariffs will raise the price of foreign cars without affecting American cars. But his tariffs will raise the costs of the many foreign components that go into the cars he calls “American," raising prices for Americans automakers and consumers. Car imports have given American manufacturers incentives to hold down costs while improving quality. Tariffs will diminish their incentive to do either.
Does Mr. Trump, who believes in the power of incentives to affect behavior, really think domestic manufacturers will keep prices low out of patriotism? When they don’t, American consumers will feel the squeeze in their wallets.