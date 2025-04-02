Trump breaks his promise to lower prices

Although the most recent Harvard-Harris survey includes some good news for Mr. Trump, it reports an overall decline in Americans’ assessment of his presidency. As recently as February, 36% of Americans thought he was doing better than expected compared with 35% who thought he was doing worse. By March, the share who thought he was doing well had fallen 6 percentage points to 30%, while those who thought he was doing worse rose by 7 points to 42%. Consistent with other surveys, Harvard-Harris found that price increases remain Americans’ top concern, and that Mr. Trump receives lower ratings on this issue than on any other.