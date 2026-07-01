WASHINGTON—President Trump has weighed a return to all-out war with Iran, holding multiple conversations in recent days with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine on more strikes, but has decided to stick with diplomatic talks for now, according to U.S. officials familiar with the discussion.
Trump briefed on all-out war options in Iran but opts to stick with talks
SummaryThe president has told aides that he is fine if negotiations with Tehran blow past an Aug. 18 deadline for a nuclear deal, officials said.
WASHINGTON—President Trump has weighed a return to all-out war with Iran, holding multiple conversations in recent days with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Dan Caine on more strikes, but has decided to stick with diplomatic talks for now, according to U.S. officials familiar with the discussion.
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