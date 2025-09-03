Trump brothers-backed bitcoin mining company is set to list on Nasdaq

American Bitcoin, a bitcoin mining and accumulation business backed by President Trump’s two eldest sons, is set to list its shares Wednesday in the latest test of investors’ appetite for a Trump-linked crypto venture.

The details

American Bitcoin will debut on the Nasdaq Stock Market after completing its merger with Gryphon Digital Mining.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump Jr., the bitcoin-mining company Hut 8 and other American Bitcoin shareholders will own about 98% of the combined company, which will trade under the ticker “ABTC." Investors in Gryphon stock, which had traded under “GRYP," will hold the rest.

American Bitcoin has stockpiled approximately 2,443 bitcoin, following the so-called corporate-treasury strategy popularized by Michael Saylor, a software executive turned bitcoin evangelist. Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, traded at $110,793 at 4 p.m. ET Tuesday.

“We’ve become the obvious name in crypto," Eric Trump told The Wall Street Journal. “American Bitcoin is going to be the greatest treasury company ever built."

The context

American Bitcoin was formed in March through a merger between the Trump brothers’ American Data Centers and Hut 8, which swapped its bitcoin-mining division in exchange for an 80% ownership stake.

The company raised $220 million in cash and bitcoin from investors, including the Gemini co-founders, Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss, in a June private stock offering. American Bitcoin used the proceeds to buy more digital tokens and mining equipment.

Bitcoin mining is an energy-intensive, and intensely competitive, process. Miners use computers that generate random numbers in the hopes of finding the right combination that unlocks new bitcoins. The cryptocurrency’s inventor capped the number of bitcoins that can be created at 21 million. More than 90% of those have already been released, leaving aspiring investors to fight for a shrinking pool of tokens.

The big picture

American Bitcoin’s listing marks the latest expansion of the Trump family’s crypto empire. It now spans everything from mining operations and memecoins to stablecoins, the dollar-linked tokens used by investors to trade crypto. On Monday, the Trumps pocketed as much as $5 billion in paper wealth from the trading debut of WLFI, a token issued by the family-backed World Liberty Financial.

Ethics lawyers and government watchdogs have raised concerns related to the president’s business interests and family involvement in crypto as he loosens regulations on the industry.

