Trump brothers-backed bitcoin mining company is set to list on Nasdaq
Summary
American Bitcoin’s public listing comes days after the Trump family made as much as $5 billion on paper from a separate digital token.
American Bitcoin, a bitcoin mining and accumulation business backed by President Trump’s two eldest sons, is set to list its shares Wednesday in the latest test of investors’ appetite for a Trump-linked crypto venture.
