Trump can make Russia pay for peace in Ukraine
SummaryAs Moscow lets the war drag on, Washington should step up the pressure, including sanctions, on the beleaguered Russian economy.
Russia wants the Ukrainian peace talks to fail and the U.S. to cut off aid to Ukraine and walk away. President Trump finally appears to understand Vladimir Putin’s thinking, musing on Truth Social that “maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along." That is exactly what Mr. Putin is doing. If the Trump administration wants a Ukraine deal, it must raise the costs on Russia.