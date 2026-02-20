Trump can prevent a war among America’s Mideast allies

Syria’s possible descent into another civil war, Israel’s recognition of Somaliland, the United Arab Emirates’ failed offensive in Yemen, final U.S. withdrawal from Iraq, and the slow transition from war to peace in Gaza may appear to be disconnected events in a fractious region. They form a pattern, however, of a deepening regional crisis. With the decline of Iranian ambition, a new Middle East is taking shape, one that pits U.S. allies against each other. President Trump has an opportunity to do more than negotiate a cease-fire in the Middle East. If he thinks beyond Iran, he can stop a war from breaking out.