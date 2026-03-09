DORAL, Fla.—President Trump heads into the second week of the Iran war under growing pressure to address surging gasoline prices, stretched-thin munitions stockpiles and sustained opposition to the conflict among voters, including many in his MAGA movement.
Trump comes under pressure to address gas prices, Iran war strategy
SummarySome Republicans warn that Americans have a limited tolerance for pain at the gasoline pump.
