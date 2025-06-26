Trump Considers Naming Next Fed Chair Early in Bid to Undermine Powell
Brian Schwartz , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 26 Jun 2025, 06:47 AM IST
Summary
Kevin Warsh, Kevin Hassett and Scott Bessent are among those under consideration as Trump evaluates their commitment to cutting rates—and ‘made-for-TV’ appeal.
President Trump’s exasperation over the Federal Reserve’s take-it-slow approach to cutting interest rates is prompting him to consider accelerating when he will announce his pick to succeed Chair Jerome Powell, whose term runs for another 11 months.
