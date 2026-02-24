Trump considers new national security tariffs after Supreme Court ruling
Summary
The new levies on a half-dozen industries would be issued separately from a new global 15% levy.
The Trump administration is considering new national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries in the wake of a Supreme Court decision last week that invalidated many of the president’s second-term levies.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story