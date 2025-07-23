Trump cracked down on campus protesters. A court will decide how far he can go.
Summary
A two-week trial explored the administration’s arrests of international students and the rights of noncitizens in the U.S. legally.
President Trump’s immigration-enforcement tactics have been defined by a muscular use of executive power with little precedent. Now, a federal judge is tasked with deciding whether to curtail that approach against foreigners in the U.S. legally.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story