Trump declares a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire, but Moscow hasn’t confirmed

President Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure, repeating an announcement he made a month ago, despite Moscow’s rejection of such a deal so far.
“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday.
The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far rebuffed proposals for an energy ceasefire. Trump previously announced such a ceasefire on Sept. 14, but Russia and Ukraine continued their strikes.