Trump declares a Russia-Ukraine energy ceasefire, but Moscow hasn’t confirmed

President Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure, repeating an announcement he made a month ago, despite Moscow’s rejection of such a deal so far.
President Trump declared that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to halt strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure, repeating an announcement he made a month ago, despite Moscow’s rejection of such a deal so far.
“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday.
“Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Sunday.
The Kremlin didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. Russian President Vladimir Putin has so far rebuffed proposals for an energy ceasefire. Trump previously announced such a ceasefire on Sept. 14, but Russia and Ukraine continued their strikes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reiterated on Sunday that he is open to stopping airstrikes against Russian oil refineries if Moscow stops bombing Ukraine’s energy grid, but has rebuffed Trump’s pressure for Kyiv to cease its strikes unilaterally.
“Ukraine supports the ceasefire, and it is important that Russia support it as well. We are awaiting details from the American side,” Zelensky said in a social-media post on Sunday after a call with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.
Trump’s statement came after he lambasted Zelensky on Saturday, calling for his removal as Ukrainian leader and blaming him for Russia’s continuing war on Ukraine—as well as for pushing up fuel prices, which have spiked globally since the U.S.-Iran war disrupted Middle East energy exports.
Trump’s Republicans are facing the risk of significant electoral losses in the Congressional midterm elections on Nov. 3, opinion polls suggest, with high gasoline and diesel prices contributing to voter discontent.
With no end to the conflict with Iran in sight, Trump has presented Russia as part of the solution, announcing a deal with Putin on Friday to boost the supply of Russian diesel to the U.S. and world markets. Energy experts say the deal, if implemented, could benefit the Kremlin’s coffers but is unlikely to provide significant relief to global energy markets.
“The American people are hurting because of this world market when it comes to diesel and fuel in general,” Rep. Tom Emmer (R., Minn.) told ABC News on Sunday, defending the deal on Russian diesel. “Our president is trying to find every answer possible.”
But the deal has opened a fissure within the Republican party ahead of the midterms, with some of the party’s lawmakers sharply rebuking it, arguing that it would embolden Putin and prolong the war.
“I will guarantee you at the first opportunity Putin has to embarrass or undermine President Trump, he will,” Sen. Thom Tillis (R., N.C.) said on NBC News on Sunday.
Trump’s comments in recent days have shown the limits of U.S. leverage in the Ukraine-Russia war, where Europe, not America, has become the mainstay of support for Kyiv’s defense against Moscow’s invasion.
Bombing Russian refineries is the strongest card that Ukraine holds to force Putin to stop the war he launched nearly five years ago. Kyiv intends to keep playing it, Ukrainian officials have said in recent days—unless Putin changes tack and accepts a mutual moratorium on energy strikes.
Russia is bombarding Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with missiles and drones in an attempt to destroy the supply of heating, light, water and other essential services to Ukrainian cities ahead of winter.
In the past week, Russia has attacked Ukraine’s electricity system 196 times and its oil and gas infrastructure 20 times, Zelensky said in an interview with ABC News broadcast on Sunday. Russia’s missile and drone strikes on cities have also killed 153 people in that time, he said.
“It’s a signal that Russia doesn’t feel real pressure. They want to continue,” Zelensky said. “If they want (an) energy ceasefire, we are open for this.”
Write to Marcus Walker at Marcus.Walker@wsj.com and Robbie Gramer at robbie.gramer@wsj.com