Trump delayed reciprocal tariffs after Bessent wanted more time on deals

President Trump decided to delay the implementation of his so-called reciprocal tariffs to Aug. 1 after advisers including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told him he could get trade deals with more time, according to people familiar with the matter.

Administration officials including Bessent felt as if they were making progress on deals with several trading partners such as India and the European Union as Trump’s previous deadline approached, the people said. An initial pause on the reciprocal tariffs was set to lapse at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday until Trump on Monday further postponed the implementation date for three weeks and sent out letters warning countries of the rates they would face on that day.

The weekend before his Monday announcement, Trump deliberated in phone calls and private conversations with allies from his private golf club in Bedminster, N.J., according to people familiar with the outreach. Trump was weighing whether he should give a new August deadline or send out letters without a date and simply a declaration of new tariff rates, the people said.

Trump had mused publicly about moving away from notching agreements to avert tariffs. His inclination to let the tariffs snap into effect shifted after he heard from Bessent that some deals were close but needed more time. Bessent was a key aide who successfully convinced Trump to place the initial 90-day pause on his April “Liberation Day" tariffs that rattled global markets.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said the U.S. is receiving heavy interest to lower tariffs, but Trump “has been clear: the United States, the world’s biggest and best consumer market, holds the cards and leverage in negotiations to unilaterally set deals with appropriate tariff rates for our trading partners."

In his phone calls, Trump told aides and allies he was frustrated with the lack of progress being made with countries, blaming those nations for not coming to the table with offers that, in his view, were good enough for the U.S., said some of the people familiar with Trump’s outreach. Trump argued privately he was riding a wave of momentum from his signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill" and his bombing of Iran, and wanted to ride those perceived wins to victories on trade policy, these people noted.

In the end, Trump decided to send out the letters along with the delay as a negotiating tactic to eke out last-minute concessions from trading partners, people familiar with the matter said. On Tuesday he said more letters are expected, adding that he was about two days from sending a letter to the European Union. U.S. and EU officials are still in close contact.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Vice President JD Vance at Tuesday’s cabinet meeting.

Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick later said on CNBC that 15 to 20 new tariff letters to world leaders can be expected to be posted online in the next two days.

Trump, long a vocal advocate of the use of tariffs, said he was eager to place tariffs on a wave of countries, despite his new executive order. “TARIFFS WILL START BEING PAID ON AUGUST 1, 2025. There has been no change to this date, and there will be no change," Trump wrote on Truth Social on Tuesday. During a cabinet meeting Tuesday, he asserted that his letters to other nations constituted a pact on bilateral commerce: “A letter means a deal," he said, while noting that his team continues to negotiate with other nations.

Trump on Tuesday also previewed other tariffs imposed under a separate legal authority, saying he would impose 50% tariffs on copper and up to 200% tariffs on pharmaceuticals, citing national-security concerns. Companies would be given up to a year and a half to relocate pharmaceutical supply chains before levies would take effect. Lutnick later said that the copper announcement would be posted Tuesday, and that reports outlining the tariff levels for semiconductors and pharmaceuticals would be unveiled by Aug. 1.

Trump also played down the prospects of every country getting a deal to avoid his steep reciprocal tariffs. “We got 200 countries. We can’t meet with 200 countries," he said during the meeting.

The reciprocal tariffs are targeting countries the White House deems bad actors on trade. They face a steeper rate in lieu of the 10% global baseline tariffs Trump has already imposed across nearly all U.S. imports. The reciprocal duties in many instances don’t match the duties imposed on U.S. exports. The White House said the reciprocal tariff rates, or 10% baseline tariff for applicable nations, won’t apply to products hit by sector-specific tariffs such as copper or aluminum.

Practically, it would have been difficult for Customs and Border Protection to update thousands of product codes in the Harmonized Tariff Schedule for each nation subject to a reciprocal tariff by the Wednesday deadline, particularly after Trump altered some of those tariffs with deals or letters that assigned new duty rates, said Wilbur Ross, Trump’s first-term commerce secretary.

“It takes [CBP] a while to implement tariffs," Ross said, citing the many codes that would have needed updating on July 9. A CBP spokesperson called that assertion false and said the agency has “been on track to implement throughout, and remains ready to do so for any orders from the president."

Countries that were sent letters could still negotiate lower rates if they dramatically reduce their tariffs and regulations on U.S. goods, Lutnick said. “Even when he sends a letter, you’ve seen in the letter that he says, if you change the way you treat America, we will listen and we will think about it," Lutnick said.

In recent weeks, the U.S. Trade Representative’s office has circulated term sheets laying out U.S. demands for trade talks with about two dozen nations, according to people with knowledge of the documents. Those documents are similar to proposed provisions for an “agreement on reciprocal trade" with the EU that The Wall Street Journal reported last month.

“There’s nothing like a deadline to get someone to come to the table," Ross said of the letters Trump sent this week.

Write to Brian Schwartz at brian.schwartz@wsj.com and Gavin Bade at gavin.bade@wsj.com