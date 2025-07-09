Trump delayed reciprocal tariffs after Bessent wanted more time on deals
09 Jul 2025
The president also decided to send out letters as a way to keep the pressure up.
President Trump decided to delay the implementation of his so-called reciprocal tariffs to Aug. 1 after advisers including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told him he could get trade deals with more time, according to people familiar with the matter.
