Trump delayed reciprocal tariffs after Bessent wanted more time on deals

In his phone calls, Trump told aides and allies he was frustrated with the lack of progress being made with countries, blaming those nations for not coming to the table with offers that, in his view, were good enough for the U.S., said some of the people familiar with Trump’s outreach. Trump argued privately he was riding a wave of momentum from his signing of the “One Big Beautiful Bill" and his bombing of Iran, and wanted to ride those perceived wins to victories on trade policy, these people noted.