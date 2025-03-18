Trump doesn’t faze Xi Jinping

Buoyed by the success of DeepSeek, the innovative artificial-intelligence company that Chinese sources claim was able to lead the frontier of AI development more quickly and for much less money than Silicon Valley competitors, China is also pushing toward what it hopes will be tech dominance. Beijing is doubling down on support to its leading tech firms, while ensuring that those firms stay close to the Communist Party. Anxious to keep its top talent at home, Beijing has directed executives and researchers involved in the tech sector not to travel to the U.S. Chinese companies are openly boasting about circumventing American sanctions and export controls.