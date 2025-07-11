Trump doubles down on using tariffs as tool of American power

It is one of the latest—and perhaps most brazen—examples of Trump using tariffs as a cudgel for political priorities outside of trade. In January, he threatened tariffs on Colombia over repatriation flights for migrants back to that country. Then he imposed steep duties on Canada, Mexico and China over their role in the fentanyl trade, and threatened eye-watering tariffs on countries that buy oil from Venezuela. He has also used the threat of tariffs to attempt to secure more military spending from Asian nations such as Japan and South Korea.