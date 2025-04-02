Are there any business winners in Trump 2?

It turns out they couldn’t. In the past six weeks the sheen has come right off the Trump economy. Instead of tax cuts America is getting a hike in the form of sweeping tariffs against all the country’s biggest trading partners, the details of which Mr Trump will unveil on April 2nd. Mr Musk’s efficiency drive is gutting the federal workforce willy-nilly. In February alone more than 62,000 government employees got the sack, according to a monthly tally by Challenger, a recruitment firm. Private-sector employers, among them household names like Meta and John Deere, announced 110,000 cuts, compared with 82,000 the year before. Consumer sentiment is collapsing. Wall Street is on recession watch.