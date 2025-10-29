Trump expects to sign China trade deal at Xi summit
Summary
The highly anticipated meeting is expected to cover a wide range of topics, including the export of chemicals used to produce fentanyl.
President Trump said he expects to sign a trade deal with China when he meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on Thursday, potentially paving the way for a de-escalation in tensions between the two sides.
