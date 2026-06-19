Trump Explains Why He Cut a Deal With Iran

The Editorial Board, The Wall Street Journal
3 min read19 Jun 2026, 01:08 PM IST
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President Trump in Paris on Thursday.
Summary
He makes a startling admission of U.S. weakness against Iran’s oil weapon.

A hallmark of President Trump’s style is that his candor eventually betrays his political motives. And so it has been this week as Mr. Trump explained why he cut a deal with the Iranian regime he once hoped to overthrow.

“These fools who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Without the deal, “the alternative would be a world-wide depression,” Mr. Trump said at his Wednesday news conference. In so many words the President said the Iranians had him over a barrel—of oil. If he had fought on, the market “would go down at levels that nobody ever saw before, maybe except for 1929,” he said. “The one President I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover.”

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