A hallmark of President Trump’s style is that his candor eventually betrays his political motives. And so it has been this week as Mr. Trump explained why he cut a deal with the Iranian regime he once hoped to overthrow.
Trump Explains Why He Cut a Deal With Iran
SummaryHe makes a startling admission of U.S. weakness against Iran’s oil weapon.
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