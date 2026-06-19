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Trump Explains Why He Cut a Deal With Iran

The Editorial Board, WSJ
3 min read19 Jun 2026, 01:08 PM IST
President Trump in Paris on Thursday.
President Trump in Paris on Thursday.
Summary

He makes a startling admission of U.S. weakness against Iran’s oil weapon.

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A hallmark of President Trump’s style is that his candor eventually betrays his political motives. And so it has been this week as Mr. Trump explained why he cut a deal with the Iranian regime he once hoped to overthrow.

A hallmark of President Trump’s style is that his candor eventually betrays his political motives. And so it has been this week as Mr. Trump explained why he cut a deal with the Iranian regime he once hoped to overthrow.

“These fools who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

“These fools who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Without the deal, “the alternative would be a world-wide depression,” Mr. Trump said at his Wednesday news conference. In so many words the President said the Iranians had him over a barrel—of oil. If he had fought on, the market “would go down at levels that nobody ever saw before, maybe except for 1929,” he said. “The one President I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover.”

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HomeGlobalTrump Explains Why He Cut a Deal With Iran

Trump Explains Why He Cut a Deal With Iran

The Editorial Board, WSJ
3 min read19 Jun 2026, 01:08 PM IST
President Trump in Paris on Thursday.
President Trump in Paris on Thursday.
Summary

He makes a startling admission of U.S. weakness against Iran’s oil weapon.

Gift this article

A hallmark of President Trump’s style is that his candor eventually betrays his political motives. And so it has been this week as Mr. Trump explained why he cut a deal with the Iranian regime he once hoped to overthrow.

A hallmark of President Trump’s style is that his candor eventually betrays his political motives. And so it has been this week as Mr. Trump explained why he cut a deal with the Iranian regime he once hoped to overthrow.

“These fools who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

“These fools who think I haven’t been tough enough on Iran, when the Stock Market Just Hit A RECORD HIGH, and Oil prices are ‘tumbling’ down, are either jealous, bad people, or stupid,” he wrote on Truth Social on Thursday.

Without the deal, “the alternative would be a world-wide depression,” Mr. Trump said at his Wednesday news conference. In so many words the President said the Iranians had him over a barrel—of oil. If he had fought on, the market “would go down at levels that nobody ever saw before, maybe except for 1929,” he said. “The one President I did not want to be was the late, great Herbert Hoover.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

The Editorial Board

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeGlobalTrump Explains Why He Cut a Deal With Iran
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