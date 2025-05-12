Trump faces a moment of truth on Iran
SummaryWill he finally authorize an attack, or will he reprise Obama’s 2015 ‘worst deal in history’?
After weeks of indirect talks, President Trump will soon have to make a decision on the future of Iran’s nuclear program. The only honorable option is to dismantle it. This can be done through diplomacy, which is highly unlikely, or with force. Any other outcome endangers both Israel and Saudi Arabia, key U.S. partners in the Middle East, and destroys Mr. Trump’s credibility with the world.