Trump faces a moment of truth on Iran

Iran’s defense minister warned May 4 that “if war is initiated by the U.S. or Israel, Iran will strike their interests, bases and forces wherever they are and whenever necessary." The U.S. has several air bases in Saudi Arabia that would be targets. More specifically, Iran warned Saudi Arabia not to allow Israel to use its airspace for an attack on Iran, threatening destructive retaliation. To hedge his bets, the crown prince recently dispatched his brother, Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, to meet personally with Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, the first Saudi official to do so in nearly 20 years.