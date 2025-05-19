Trump faces a trillion-dollar tariff disappointment

Even with this small mercy, the president’s tariffs will not enable the large tax cuts he so desires. Last year America’s personal-income tax brought in $2.4trn—an amount forecast to grow to $4.4trn over the next decade. The Tax Foundation estimates that eliminating income taxes for people earning less than $200,000 would cost $737bn in 2025, or two to three times what tariffs could conceivably raise. In theory, a revenue-neutral swap could cover those earning around $80,000 or less, who account for just 10% of income-tax receipts. But eliminating taxes for low earners would, in practice, mean cutting the lowest marginal rate, which applies to all taxpayers on their initial income, and so would mostly benefit high earners. A tax bill proposed by Republicans in the House of Representatives is stuffed with other giveaways, including raising most tax-bracket thresholds, which by itself would dwarf tariff income.