BEIJING—When President Trump returns to China nearly a decade after his last visit, he will find a country that is more self-sufficient, militarily assertive and economically insulated from the tools the president has used to stymie it and its ambitions.
Trump faces an emboldened China in return to Beijing
SummaryChina is increasingly self-sufficient, militarily assertive and economically insulated—and it is digging in on core issues of contention.
BEIJING—When President Trump returns to China nearly a decade after his last visit, he will find a country that is more self-sufficient, militarily assertive and economically insulated from the tools the president has used to stymie it and its ambitions.
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