Trump faces crucial week for reaching trade deals

He has scored several big wins in the past two weeks, including signing his tax and domestic policy megabill and helping broker a cease-fire between Israel and Iran. U.S. job growth in June was steadier than economists had expected, signaling strength in the economy.

Trump will attempt to build on his momentum by tackling a series of trade agreements that have proven elusive ahead of his fast-approaching deadline. Among other sticking points, the president has refused to budge on his industry-specific tariffs, including those targeting foreign automobile manufacturers.

Trump said Thursday that he wants to start sending letters to countries to notify them of the new tariff rates on their exports to the U.S. after monthslong complex negotiations. “It’s just much easier. We have far more than 170 countries. And how many deals can you make? And you can take good deals, but they’re much more complicated," Trump said about his letters. Trump later said new tariff rates would potentially range from 10% to 70%, with letters set to go out on Monday and payments due by Aug. 1.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on CNN’s “State of the Union" on Sunday that the tone of the letters might not be a declaration of immediate tariffs on dozens of countries, despite Trump’s position. Instead, Bessent said, the letters will feature another deadline that trading partners will have to meet to come to a deal with the U.S. to avoid the same so-called reciprocal duties originally announced in April.

“President Trump is going to send letters to some of our trading partners saying that ‘if you don’t move things along, then on August 1st, you will boomerang back to your April 2nd tariff level,’" Bessent said.

President Trump said he wants to send letters to countries about tariff policy.

White House spokesman Kush Desai said any decisions around trade will come directly from Trump himself while the administration works to complete trade deals.

Trump had previously announced a 90-day pause on the so-called reciprocal tariff rates he imposed in April. That pause is scheduled to expire on July 9. National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett said on CBS’s “Face the Nation" on Sunday that the administration plans to complete a variety of trade deals before the Wednesday deadline.

The acknowledgment by Trump and his team to send letters instead of working out deals before the July deadline marks a shift in thinking. In April, trade adviser Peter Navarro predicted the administration would acquire 90 deals in 90 days after Trump paused his original reciprocal tariff plan and allowed for a three-month extension.

So far, it has only struck a trio of deals, and some of those lack crucial details.

Trump declared on Wednesday that he had completed a trade deal with Vietnam. Trump said American goods will enter Vietnam duty-free, in exchange for the U.S. to charge a 20% tariff on Vietnamese goods and a 40% tariff on products from other countries traveling through Vietnam.

But no documentation about the deal or those tariff levels has yet been released, and it remains uncertain whether Vietnam has actually agreed to the terms that Trump laid out. U.S. officials repeatedly pledged to release details of the deal on Wednesday after the president posted some of the highlights on his Truth Social account, but that still hasn’t happened.

“Currently, the negotiating teams of Vietnam and the U.S. are coordinating and engaging in discussions to concretize the topics covered by the two leaders," a Vietnamese government spokesperson said at a news conference after Trump’s post.

At least some of the terms Trump laid out appear to be in question. While Trump posted that all U.S. goods would enter Vietnam tariff-free, the Vietnamese are working on exemptions to that rule that would still see some U.S. goods hit by tariffs, according to people familiar with the matter.

The situation with China is similarly uncertain. Trump’s team said in June that they struck a pact with the Chinese to mutually ease export controls on key products such as rare-earth magnets, avoiding an increase in tariffs. But the administration has refused to release the details of that pact, calling it a private and confidential deal, and now U.S. economic officials are warning that the Chinese might not be living up to the standards of the secret agreement.

“When it comes to magnets, we’re again seeing that some progress has been made but we are calling on China to accelerate access to those rare earths and magnets as they agreed upon in those negotiations," Deputy Treasury Secretary Michael Faulkender said Wednesday on CNBC.

Faulkender also said the agreement with China is still being ironed out “to put more details into the framework" after the two sides met in London and Geneva.

Next up on Trump’s trade-deal agenda could be India. The president has said in recent weeks that he believes a pact with the world’s most populous nation is close to being completed, and Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar was in Washington last week.

But if that deal isn’t forthcoming, India has also prepared countermeasures to U.S. tariffs. Last week, the Indian government notified the World Trade Organization that it has prepared retaliatory duties against U.S. goods in response to Washington’s tariffs on automobiles. That action would mean an “increase in tariffs on selected products originating in the United States," according to a WTO statement circulated at India’s request.

Write to Brian Schwartz at brian.schwartz@wsj.com and Gavin Bade at gavin.bade@wsj.com