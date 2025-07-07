Trump faces crucial week for reaching trade deals

Trump said Thursday that he wants to start sending letters to countries to notify them of the new tariff rates on their exports to the U.S. after monthslong complex negotiations. “It’s just much easier. We have far more than 170 countries. And how many deals can you make? And you can take good deals, but they’re much more complicated," Trump said about his letters. Trump later said new tariff rates would potentially range from 10% to 70%, with letters set to go out on Monday and payments due by Aug. 1.