Trump family amasses $6 billion fortune after crypto launch
Angus Berwick , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 02 Sept 2025, 11:08 am IST
Summary
The price of the WLFI token traded far above its previous value, confirming, at least on paper, a massive windfall for the president and his sons.
The Trump family notched as much as $6 billion in paper wealth on Monday after its flagship crypto venture opened trading of a new digital currency.
