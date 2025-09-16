Trump files $15 billion lawsuit against New York Times
Summary
The suit accuses the paper of interference in the 2024 presidential election and of “spreading false and defamatory content” about Trump.
President Trump filed a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, his latest legal attack against a major news outlet.
