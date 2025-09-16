Trump files $15 billion lawsuit against New York Times

The suit, which names the Times alongside four of its reporters and book publisher Penguin Random House, accuses the paper of interference in the 2024 presidential election and of “spreading false and defamatory content" about Trump.

In a post on Truth Social announcing the suit late Monday, Trump called the Times a “virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party."

The 85-page complaint, which was filed in Florida Monday, singles out the Times’ endorsement of Kamala Harris, Trump’s 2024 opponent, as well as a book written by reporters of the newspaper and published by Penguin Random House titled “Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success." It also cites several Times articles.

The New York Times and Penguin Random House didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

On Truth Social, Trump referenced other settlements he has reached with ABC News and Paramount Global during the past year over complaints he had regarding coverage.

The lawsuit is Trump’s latest salvo in his battle with media titles that he deems to be working against his agenda. He has repeatedly railed against news outlets on social media, often labeling them “fake news" or “crooked," and has banned several organizations from press pools covering news events.

Trump has sued the Times before. In 2021, he filed a lawsuit against his niece Mary L. Trump, the Times and three of its reporters over an investigation conducted by the newspaper into his finances. That suit was dismissed by a New York judge in 2023 who said the investigation was protected by the First Amendment.

Trump in July filed a lawsuit against the publisher of The Wall Street Journal, alleging the newspaper defamed him in an article about a birthday letter sent to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. A spokeswoman for the Journal’s publisher, Dow Jones, said: “We have full confidence in the rigor and accuracy of our reporting, and will vigorously defend against any lawsuit."

