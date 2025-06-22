Trump gave final go-ahead for Iran attack hours before bombs fell
Michael R. Gordon , Josh Dawsey , Alexander Ward , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 22 Jun 2025, 12:41 PM IST
Summary
The president had vowed to give Iran up to two weeks but ordered the attack abruptly, hoping it would catch Tehran off guard.
President Trump had been saying he would give Tehran up to two weeks to yield to U.S. demands before ordering an attack. Then Saturday afternoon at his private club in New Jersey, he gave the final go-ahead to strike in a few hours.
