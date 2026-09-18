Trump gets new power against Putin

Believe it or not, the House of Representatives did something productive in Washington this week before darting back to the campaign trail: Approving the late GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham’s bill to put more pressure on Vladimir Putin for his marauding in Ukraine. Your move, President Trump.

The House voted 262-159 late Wednesday, with 58 Democrats and an independent joining 203 Republicans in support. The Senate passed the bill with 86 votes last month, and it now heads to Mr. Trump’s desk.

The measure, long in gestation, includes new sanctions on Russia’s “shadow fleet” for illicit oil exports and goes after Russian oligarchs, banks and foreign financiers of the Russian industrial base. Most notably, the bill lets the President impose a tariff up to 100% on the top five countries that import Russian oil and gas over a 12-month period. That list may vary over time, but today it includes China and India. This is a useful instrument to cut into Mr. Putin’s war financing.

Opponents fear the bill gives too much tariff authority to Mr. Trump. That isn’t an idle concern given his misuse of other statutes to impose tariffs on a personal whim. But the bill says “a duty shall not be imposed” if the country’s gas imports make up less than 15% of Russian exports and the country “has taken significant steps” to reduce its dependence. This helps hold European allies harmless. But the tariffs are important because they are tougher than sanctions for Mr. Putin to evade.

The more immediate question is whether Mr. Trump is willing to use the tariff punishment, especially against China, as the bill includes a waiver process. Beijing’s help for Mr. Putin ranges from buying Russian oil to selling semiconductors and explosive propellants that can be used in weapons. GOP Sen. Roger Wicker says the bill “specifically targets Chinese support for Russia’s weapons producers.”

Yet the Administration’s top China priority seems to be a smooth, smiling summit with President Xi Jinping in Washington next week. “They basically do what we do,” Mr. Trump shrugged when asked recently about Chinese commercial satellite data helping Iran target U.S. bases. China is essentially helping Iran shoot at Americans in the Middle East.

The war in Ukraine has been in a brutal stalemate for several months, but there’s no guarantee this will continue. Ukraine is holding the line at the eastern front and imposing casualties of some 30,000 a month. Mr. Putin is fighting back by firing ballistic missiles and jet-powered drones at power plants and civilian targets. The goal is to demoralize Ukrainians going into the winter. Ukraine lacks enough missile defenses to intercept this assault.

If Mr. Trump won’t help Ukraine with more weapons, then the bill’s sanctions and tariffs can at least raise the economic pressure on Russia. The Justice Department this week indicted five individuals working for Russian intelligence services for allegedly trying to “conduct attacks and murders around the world, including in the United States.” This is a reminder that the stakes in Ukraine are much larger than the fate of that country.

A large bipartisan majority of a politically polarized Congress has handed Mr. Trump new tools to pressure Mr. Putin to come to the negotiating table. Let’s hope the President signs the bill and makes the most of the leverage. If he could still play golf with Mr. Trump, we know what Lindsey Graham would be advising the President to do.