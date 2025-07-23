Trump goes to bat for big tech in global trade talks
Amrith Ramkumar , Gavin Bade , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 23 Jul 2025, 06:59 AM IST
Summary
The administration hopes to use the threat of tariffs and access to the U.S. economy to stop countries from imposing new taxes, regulations and tariffs on U.S. technology firms.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The Trump administration is using its global trade wars to advance the interests of the U.S. technology industry, seeking to prevent foreign countries from targeting American internet firms.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story