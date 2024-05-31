Trump guilty verdict rocks US presidential campaign

NEW YORK—Donald Trump has survived countless scandals, allegations of sexual and financial impropriety and two impeachments. Can he and his campaign survive a felony conviction?

Trump was found guilty Thursday by a New York jury on all 34 counts in his hush-money case, concluding the first-ever criminal trial of a former president. Now voters will render their own judgment, as Trump, the presumptive GOP presidential nominee, barrels ahead to the Nov. 5 election, using the trial and other prosecutions he faces as a rallying cry for his supporters.

The verdict injects an unimaginable wild card into a race between Trump and President Biden that has appeared stagnant for months, with Trump holding a narrow lead in the battleground states that will decide the victor, and polls suggesting voters dislike both men.

“This was a disgrace," Trump said after the verdict. “I’m a very innocent man. And it’s OK, I’m fighting for our country." He said it was politically motivated and predicted victory in November. “We’ll fight ’til the end and we’ll win. Because our country’s gone to hell." He said he would respond further at an 11 a.m. press conference Friday at Trump Tower in Manhattan.

“The real verdict is going to be November 5th by the people. And they know what happened here, and everybody knows what happened here," Trump said.

Biden campaign communications director Michael Tyler said “no one is above the law," adding that “convicted felon or not, Trump will be the Republican nominee for president." He argued that another Trump presidency “means chaos, ripping away Americans’ freedoms and fomenting political violence." Biden himself said on X: “There’s only one way to keep Donald Trump out of the Oval Office: At the ballot box."

Trump is certain to appeal the case, and his sentencing is currently scheduled for July 11. Two weeks before that, on June 27, Trump and Biden will hold their first debate, providing an opportunity for both to address voters who haven’t been paying close attention.

In mid-July, Trump will attend the GOP convention and by then will have chosen his running mate. He has resisted narrowing down a long list, but his aides plan to start pressing him now that the trial is over, according to people familiar with the process.

By now, Americans are used to the constant churn of controversy around Trump.

The former reality-television star’s 2016 victory may have upended politics for good. Trump overcame numerous obstacles to win, including allegations of sexual impropriety by numerous women. He lost in 2020 as the pandemic ravaged the country, and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol was thought by many to be the start of the end for Trump.

His approval rating dipped among Republicans. But that was temporary, and the indictments in multiple criminal cases solidified his standing with his core voters, allowing Trump to easily roll over more than a dozen primary challengers.

Meanwhile, his brash style and freewheeling rallies have now become commonplace, and neither his indictments nor his sometimes inflammatory comments seem to have budged voters’ views of him.

“In the past six weeks, another jury of sorts—voters in the battleground states—have been watching Trump, and his support continues to grow even as he shatters another norm for presidential campaigns," said GOP strategist Scott Reed. “The deeper Trump sinks into controversy, the more voters seem to ignore the sensationalism and fondly think how they had it better under Trump."

That is especially true on the economy, the major force driving voters. Polling shows voters felt better about their economic standing under Trump than under Biden, who has seen strong job growth and a soaring stock market, but continues to struggle with inflation.

On the economy and inflation, Americans trust Trump over Biden by a margin of 14 percentage points, according to a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll. Biden also continues to have problems maintaining support with Black, Hispanic and young voters.

Trump has held a slight but steady lead in battleground states throughout the trial and has seen a bump in small-dollar fundraising in recent weeks, helping him outraise Biden for the first time in April. Major GOP donors continue to come around to support him after backing other candidates in the primaries or remaining on the sidelines.

As the jury was in its second day of deliberations Thursday, news emerged that billionaire Miriam Adelson plans to give to a super PAC supporting Trump. The group, Preserve America, expects to raise more than the $100 million it had in 2020. Adelson and her late husband, Sheldon Adelson, both strong supporters of Israel, gave $90 million four years ago. Politico earlier reported her intentions.

Trump’s campaign message won’t change much after the trial. The prosecutions are at the core of his appeal to voters, casting himself as a victim of a Democratic conspiracy he likens to election interference. “I’m being indicted for you," Trump often says at rallies. He has repeatedly referred to the “Biden trial."

There is no evidence that Biden engineered any of the prosecutions, which include federal probes of Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election and mishandling of classified documents. Those cases and an election-interference case in Georgia have been bogged down in procedural delays and aren’t expected to be heard before the election, a victory for Trump.

Trump campaign spokesman Brian Hughes said that the campaign’s online fundraising system experienced intermittent glitches due to “record numbers" of supporters looking to donate in the minutes after the verdict was read.

Shortly after the conviction, the Trump campaign emailed an official fundraising pitch to supporters, in which Trump described himself as a “political prisoner."

Republicans rallied around Trump after Thursday’s verdict. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R., La.) called it “a shameful day in American history," while Arizona GOP Senate candidate Kari Lake said it was an “egregious example of election interference and an outright mockery of the rule of law."

Democratic Rep. Brendan Boyle of Pennsylvania, meanwhile, said Trump “should be in prison, not the White House."

Some polls have shown a small percentage of GOP voters could think differently about supporting Trump if he is convicted, and in a tight race that could be a problem. An NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll released Thursday found 67% of voters said a guilty verdict would make no difference to their vote, while 17% said it would make them less likely to vote for Trump.

Trump campaign senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita, the de facto campaign managers, argued the trial won’t shift voter opinion and that inflation and the economy remain top issues.

“Voters in our key target states have already made up their minds on this trial," they wrote in a memo, citing internal polling. “Most voters, especially our supporters, believe the case is politically motivated and a conviction would be the result of a biased show trial. Biden’s voters will believe President Trump is guilty no matter what. And those in the middle are largely unconcerned and their votes aren’t going to hinge on the results of the trial."

The Biden team has been deliberating how to address the verdict of the trial in recent days, with plans in place for the campaign to react to any outcome. Part of the discussion was whether the campaign would label Trump a “convicted felon" if he was found guilty.

Biden and the campaign have been taking a more aggressive stance against Trump in recent days. Earlier in the week, after avoiding the trial scene for weeks, Tyler appeared outside the courthouse with actor Robert De Niro and two former police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot for an impromptu press conference to rail against Trump, arguing he was a danger to the country.

Trump’s team cited the moment in declaring that the former president was a victim of a politically motivated prosecution. The event triggered widespread news coverage but also drew some criticism from Democrats.

“Maybe Biden has chosen this moment in anticipation of a verdict to shift emphasis and return to other themes once Trump is convicted or acquitted," David Axelrod, the former strategist for Barack Obama, wrote in a piece for CNN. “But time is running short for the campaign to develop a simple, coherent and resonant message that will define the race on the president’s terms."

