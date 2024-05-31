Trump guilty verdict rocks US presidential campaign
Alex Leary , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 31 May 2024, 09:37 PM IST
SummaryDespite an unprecedented felony conviction, former President Donald Trump will barrel ahead with his effort to oust President Biden.
NEW YORK—Donald Trump has survived countless scandals, allegations of sexual and financial impropriety and two impeachments. Can he and his campaign survive a felony conviction?
