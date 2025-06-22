Trump has a big, beautiful reason to push for lower rates
Randall W. Forsyth , Barrons 4 min read 22 Jun 2025, 11:49 AM IST
Summary
As the federal debt passes $37 trillion, the government’s interest expense is soaring. The President’s tax and spending bill will add to the debt.
The Federal Reserve held its policy interest rate steady this past week and maintained its median projection of two quarter-point rate cuts by year end, exactly as expected.
