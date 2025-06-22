Trump has a big, beautiful reason to push for lower rates

One prominent Fed governor, Christopher Waller, said on Friday that a rate cut could be on the table as early as the July 29-30 Federal Open Market Committee meeting. In a CNBC interview, Waller noted that recent inflation readings have been well contained while the Trump tariffs may be a one-time price boost, rather than indicative of sustained inflation, and that the labor market may be vulnerable to slowing. Waller, formerly the research director at the St. Louis Fed, was nominated by Trump to the Fed in 2020, and has been mentioned as a possible successor to Powell.