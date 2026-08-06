Trump has called Warsh repeatedly since he became Fed chair

WASHINGTON—President Trump has spoken repeatedly with Kevin Warsh since he became chairman of the Federal Reserve, according to people familiar with the matter, maintaining a line of communication between a president and a central bank chief that departs from recent precedent.
The president calls Warsh in bursts, the people said—several times in a stretch of days, then quiet for longer periods. Trump has sought Warsh’s counsel on a range of matters, including how the war in Iran and the rapid rise of artificial intelligence are affecting the economy, some of the people said. Warsh has been on the job for less than three months.