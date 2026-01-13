Trump has complained about Pam Bondi repeatedly to aides
Josh Dawsey , Sadie Gurman , C. Ryan Barber , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 13 Jan 2026, 07:02 am IST
The president has privately criticized his attorney general as weak and ineffective in recent weeks.
President Trump has complained to aides repeatedly in recent weeks about Attorney General Pam Bondi, describing her as weak and an ineffective enforcer of his agenda, administration officials and other people familiar with his complaints said.
